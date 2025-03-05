 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Graduates MLC Elections Counting: BJP's Anji Reddy Leads in First-Priority Votes

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 12:07 PM IST

As no candidate has achieved a clear majority in the first-priority votes, the counting of second-priority votes has begun to determine the final outcome.

Graduates MLC Elections Counting: BJPs Anji Reddy Leads in First-Priority Votes
x
The counting of votes for the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Medak-Adilabad districts' graduate MLC elections is underway.

Karimnagar: The counting of votes for the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Medak-Adilabad districts' graduate MLC elections is underway. With the first-priority votes counted, BJP candidate Anji Reddy has secured a total of 75,675 votes, while Congress candidate Narender Reddy has garnered 70,565 votes. The BJP candidate is currently leading by 5,110 votes in the first-priority count. Meanwhile, BSP candidate Harikrishna has secured 60,419 votes.

As no candidate has achieved a clear majority in the first-priority votes, the counting of second-priority votes has begun to determine the final outcome. The process is being closely monitored, with political parties and supporters eagerly awaiting the final results.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
G.Anji Reddy Graduate MLC Elections 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X