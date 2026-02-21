GOYAZ Opens New Showroom in Dilsukhnagar

GOYAZ inaugurated its new 1,800 sq. ft. showroom on February 21, attended by Vemuluri Rajendra Kumar, Raviteja Vemuluri, Priyanka Vemuluri, GOYAZ distributors, and other dignitaries.

The brand, expanding rapidly across South India, showcases exclusive and eye-catching silver jewellery collections in a luxurious setting.



GOYAZ plans to launch more branches in additional cities soon, inviting customers to experience premium silver jewellery and luxury shopping.

