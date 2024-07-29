Gowlidoddi Residents Seek Better Infra Support

Hyderabad: What was once a hamlet in the city outskirts, Gowlidoddi is today bustling with activity with dozens of residential localities and a substantial number of commercial establishments having come up in the vicinity.

However, the locals have their sorry tale to narrate. They regret that infrastructure has not been developed proportionate to the population. The primary concerns include traffic menace, illegal constructions that are adversely impacting the sewage network, commercial establishments with hardly any fire safety measures turning residential localities into tinder boxes and lack of reasonable storm water drains.

Given the proximity advantage, many IT employees have made Gowlidoddi their home. Recalling the horrific Delhi incident that claimed the lives of three civils aspirants, many IT employees sounded a warning by stating that scores of dangerous basements exist in their area, which would bear a heavy burden during times of urban flooding and fire incidents.

There are many commercial establishments, including hostels, here. Irony a fire tender can’t even move around these buildings freely, said an IT employee. She pointed out that in some buildings cellars get inundated during intense spells of rains.

Many residents in Gowlidoddi also complained of commuting woes and urged the authorities to resolve the issue.

It takes up to 45 minutes by car to commute four km from Gopanpally to Gowlidoddi, which is a mere four km stretch. On Monday I started at 9:15 am and reached the area near the US Consulate by 10 am, said Ramana Eshwaragari, president of Tellapur Neighborhood Associations. There is another under construction project in Gowlidoddi comprising over 500 flats. Once this is completed our woes will worsen,” he added.

Similarly, A. Narsimhan from Golf View Apartments, Nanakramguda, also rued the frequent traffic snarls.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an official from the GHMC said that they have lined up road widening works to ease traffic flow.

Before giving building permits, traffic assessment is a priority. Additionally, we will streamline the sewage network, he said.