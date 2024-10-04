Govt’s help needed to save ‘Nirmal Toys’ from extinction

Adilabad: The national award for Nirmal last week has not come a moment too soon.. The practitioners of Nakashi art, famous for Nirmal toys and paintings, is on gradual decline because of changing times, shortage of raw material and disinterest among the younger generation to learn the craft. The toy makers hope that the national village tourism award in the 'crafts' category for Nirmal will be followed by assistance from the state government and the Centre.

It is hoped that the tourism ministry will provide support to Nakashi artisans and help preserve the craft for future generations.

This art form was introduced in Nirmal by King Nimmanayudu who supported artisan families in the 17th century. Although Nirmal toys are popular, the craft has lagged behind in terms of technology and marketing. The toys and paintings are still handmade and lightweight.

The Nakashi community is also facing challenges such as a shortage of Poniki wood, and low interest among younger generations to learn and continue the Nakashi tradition as a livelihood.

The state government has not been able to supply adequate Poniki wood. The Nakashi families, who started this art form in Nirmal town in the 1950s, formed a cooperative society in 1985 to support the craft.

Samudrala Pentaiah, president of the society, said that the forest department began raising Poniki plantations at Lingapur in Mamada mandal and near Mahbubghats. However, it takes 15 years for Poniki trees to fully mature. These trees naturally grow in the barren lands of Thandra, Rasimatla, and Mondigutta villages.

Pentaiah also expressed regret about the lack of social security or pension for artisans, which would help them to remain in the profession.

Despite a high demand for Nirmal toys and paintings, the community is unable to meet the demand, as only 30 artisans remain actively involved in the craft.

Pentaiah said that they purchase Poniki wood at auctions from the forest department, but he urged the state government to provide it at a 100 per cent subsidy and purchase the toys directly from the artisans. “The creation of these toys requires great patience, with artisans sitting for hours to craft each piece,” he said.

The artisans lack expertise in packaging, which has hindered their ability to sell products on online platforms like Amazon without risking damage. Additionally, packaging and marketing costs would increase the price of the items. Some efforts to sell these items online have been made, but they have not been very successful.

The Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation must take steps to save the Nakashi art form, which is on the verge of extinction. Former MD of the corporation, Shailaja Ramaiyer, had previously promoted Nirmal toys and paintings through Golconda Handicrafts in Hyderabad.

The specialty of Nirmal toys lies in their handmade nature, unlike mass-produced toys. Artisans use glue made from tamarind seeds and Poniki wood to shape and finish the toys. They also use water and acrylic colours, which are non-toxic and safe for children to play with.

The lightweight toys, which feature various birds and animals. Senior artist Racharla Kishan pointed out that younger generations are less inclined to pursue the Nakashi art, especially when they can earn up to `50,000 as software engineers.

Kishan said that his late father, Limbaiah, received the 'Shilpaguru' award from the Union textiles ministry in 2006, and that his family is among the last practitioners of this tradition. Some community members have shifted to making Durga and Ganesha idols.