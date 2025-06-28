Govt Working To Resolve Issues Of Poor: Adluri Laxman

Karimnagar:The government is committed to resolving all issues affecting the poor and is working tirelessly for their welfare, its primary objective. It is also dedicated to supporting and assisting persons with disabilities, said SC, ST and minorities welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar during his visit to Korutla town in Jagtial district on Saturday.

The minister first visited the Saibaba Temple, where he received a warm welcome from temple authorities and priests and performed special prayers. He then paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Chowrasta.

Accompanied by district collector B. Satya Prasad, the minister visited the families of two victims who recently died in an electrical accident at the Vinayaka idol manufacturing centre in Yesukoni Gutta. After consoling them, he presented each family with a ₹5-lakh cheque sanctioned by the electricity department.

At the Social Welfare Boys Hostel, the minister had lunch with the students, enquired about their needs, and instructed staff to serve nutritious meals and regularly inspect the rice quality. He emphasised that officials and hostel personnel must ensure poor students face no hardships and maintain the hostel as if it were their own home.

Later, during an event organised by the Department of Women, Child, Elderly, Differently Abled and Transgender Welfare, the minister presented ₹50,000 cheques to persons with disabilities for self-employment initiatives.

He announced that an organisation for persons with disabilities will be established soon and urged the poor to take full advantage of government welfare and development schemes to become financially empowered.