Govt will Promote Caste-Based Professions: Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday said the state government was committed to strengthening caste-based professions by extending support.



Speaking after releasing fishlings into the Palaiar reservoir, he said the government was supplying fishlings to fishermen societies free for release in tanks, ponds and water bodies to provide livelihood to them.

Srinivas Reddy also promised to examine their request to release an additional five lakh prawn fishlings. He said the state government would extend ex gratia to fishermen, who lost nets and boats in the recent floods in Khammam.

He assured them that the government would extend financial support to the women of the community to establish fish shops along National Highway No 563, highlighting their current practice of selling fish by the roadside.

Srinivas Reddy said house sites would be allocated to the families, who lived in low-lying areas which were submerged in the floods of Munneru stream. The people of low-lying areas themselves requested for relocation, he reminded.









