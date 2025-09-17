Govt. Value of Unearthed Properties of Power Official is Rs.6.5Cr: Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The officials of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), probing the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against the TGSPDCL Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) (Operations) Ambedkar Erugu, said the government value of the properties unearthed during searches is Rs.6.5 crore.

They, however, said the market value of these properties would be much higher than the government value. The ACB sleuths found Rs.2.18 crore in cash from the benami’s of Ambedkar. The 24-hour long search operation that was launched on Tuesday morning concluded on Wednesday with the ACB officials completing the assessment of the unearthed properties.

During the search operation, the ACB sleuths raided a dozen places belonging to Ambedkar and his relatives in the city and elsewhere in the State. After completing formalities related to the arrest of the TGSPDCL ADE, the officials produced him before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally.

The court later remanded him to judicial custody till September 29. A senior official, who coordinated the search operation, said Ambedkar was stunned on seeing an ACB team that came for a raid at his house and since then he was silent facilitating the team to complete the process related to verification of property documents.

Several properties including a flat in Serilingampally, a ground plus five building in Gachibowli, a company under the name of Amthar chemicals in 10 acres land, half a dozen prime residential open plots in Hyderabad, a farm land, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed, officials said.

Referring to currency bundles totaling Rs.2.18 crore found at the house of one of the suspected benami’s house of Ambedkar, the official said such huge quantity of cash was noticed for the first time in 2025 and added that the TGSPDCL ADE’s was raided after thoroughly verifying the information received by the ACB.