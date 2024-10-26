Govt trying to take back assigned land from farmers in Dundigal village: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar accused the state government of trying to take back 410 acres of assigned land from farmers without paying compensation at Dundigal village in Quthbullapur Assembly limits.

He extended support to farmers and stated that instead of giving full rights to those who have been cultivating in those lands for 40 years, the state government wants to take the lands back.

In a statement here on Saturday, Rajendar said that the Congress government had proposed Indiramma pattas of 60 yards each to 600 members and later double-bed room houses on 40 acres out of 450 acres in Survey No.s 453 and 454.

Even Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave assurances to farmers to provide them pattas during the earlier Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the YSR government also tried to take back assigned land from the poor without paying any compensation while developing the Outer Ring Road, he said.

He pointed out that many state governments, including Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, have been giving pattas to farmers on lands that were assigned 15 years back. He asked the state government not to act like a real estate broker and assured the farmers that he would personally file a case in the court, if the government goes ahead with its move to take back lands from the poor.