Govt Took All Steps to Provide Quality Education, Nutritious Food to Children: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state government was taking all measures to provide quality education and nutritious food to every child in the state to bridge learning gaps.

Speaking to noted economist Karthik Muralidharan at the Legislative Council Hall, the Chief Minister said that the government allocated sufficient funds to provide breakfast in schools, in addition to the midday meals.

Muralidharan, a professor of economics at the University of California, had conducted studies on education in united Andhra Pradesh. His primary research interests include development economics, public economics, and labour economics.

During the meeting, the economist drew the Chief Minister's attention to several reports regarding nutritional deficiencies and learning outcome gaps among children aged 0 to 10 years in Telangana.

The economist also highlighted the health issues that may arise in the future due to nutritional deficiencies at a young age. They also discussed psychological distress among the students in their lives if they do not receive proper instruction at an early stage.

Welcoming the economist's advice, Revanth Reddy said that the government has already been paying special attention to these specific issues.

The economist suggested the appointment of an additional person at Anganwadi centres exclusively for the distribution of nutritious food to the children regularly. The officials said that the additional person designated as a 'Poshan Sakhi' facilitates the provision of nutritious food to children in Anganwadis.

Responding to the economist’s suggestions, Revanth Reddy directed officials to examine the feasibility of implementing his suggestions on a pilot basis at all 29 schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area covering Hyderabad up to ORR limits, and also prepare a special report in consultation with Muralidharan and submit it to the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, women and child welfare minister Seethakka, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary to the chief minister V. Seshadri and other senior officials were present in the meeting.