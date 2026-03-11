Govt To Relocate 40-Year-Old Karimnagar Dumping Yard Within A Year

KARIMNAGAR: Backward classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said the state government would permanently relocate the 40-year-old dumping yard in Karimnagar within a year, citing serious health and environmental concerns in surrounding areas.

The assurance came during the minister’s inspection of the dumping yard in Karimnagar. He said the relocation would fulfil a promise made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his recent public meeting at Choppadandi.

Accompanied by Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam and Suda chairman Komatireddy Narendra Reddy, the minister reviewed conditions at the site and interacted with officials.

He noted that waste accumulated over four decades had turned the dumping yard into a major health hazard, with residents of nearby colonies reporting respiratory ailments and environmental pollution. He said the issue remained unresolved under the previous administration despite Karimnagar being included in the Smart City project.

While garbage management has become a challenge for expanding cities, the government is determined to find a lasting solution that does not shift the burden onto other residential areas, he said.

According to the proposed plan, the dumping yard will be shifted to an integrated waste management facility proposed between Karimnagar and Warangal. The minister said the site would be selected in a way that residents of both cities are not affected by its operations.

He said the government is drafting a specialised waste management policy to address both daily municipal waste and the legacy waste accumulated at the current dumping yard.

The minister also said a non-governmental organisation had come forward to assist in shifting and treating the waste. Describing the relocation of the landfill as a complex logistical task, he said the government would take full responsibility for completing the project.

Municipal commissioner Praful Desai and other officials have been directed to begin preliminary work to ensure the relocation process proceeds as scheduled.