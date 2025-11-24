Govt to Release Development Template For Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government is drawing up Rising Vision 2047, a long-term roadmap separate from annual schemes and election promises, developed ahead of India’s 100th year of Independence to guide departments on where to invest over the next two decades.

The document, which is expected to be released during the two-day Global Summit in the Future City from December 8, places human development at the core, arguing that sustained gains in health and schooling deliver stronger economic outcomes than fragmented programme spending.

The health section lists strengths and gaps together. It cites growth in institutional deliveries and immunisation, wider access to tertiary care through Aarogyasri, Basti Dawakhanas in urban areas, e-Sanjeevani teleconsultations and the use of e-HMIS data.

It also records persistent concerns such as anaemia among women and adolescents, stunting and wasting in vulnerable communities, very high caesarean rates in private hospitals, and rising chronic disease burdens including diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chronic kidney disease. Mental health needs are described as present across age groups and often missed in routine care.

The roadmap aligns interventions with national programmes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan, Anaemia Mukt Bharat, RMNCAH+N, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, NPCDCS, NTEP, Mission Indradhanush and the One Health framework.

Measures include four antenatal and four postnatal visits, kangaroo mother care, adolescent-friendly services, universal screening for non-communicable diseases, expanded dialysis, decentralised cancer day care, and district mental health programmes with tele-psychiatry and suicide-prevention support. Digital systems are presented as the backbone, built on ABHA-linked profiles, unified electronic records and AI-based alerts.

The document allocates more than ₹25,000 crore to medical colleges, tertiary hospitals, diagnostics and digital systems, and ₹9,400 crore to super-speciality capacity including TIMS campuses, Warangal facilities, expansion of NIMS and a new Osmania General Hospital. Officials note that healthier residents lose fewer working years and stabilise the future workforce.

The education section follows the same logic and places foundational literacy and numeracy, community-led school complexes, vocational exposure, sport, a unified school board, a standards authority and pathways for high-potential learners at the centre of long-term workforce preparation.