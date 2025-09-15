Govt To Protect Interests Of Journalists: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Minister for information and public relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of journalists and will take all necessary measures to prevent attacks on them.

He announced that the high-power committee, constituted in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2008 through a Congress government order but left unimplemented during the BRS regime after Telangana’s formation, will now be revived to monitor issues related to media safety. The minister also said that the tripartite committee on wages and allowances of journalists would be reconstituted.

He explained that the government had held a detailed discussion on introducing a comprehensive health policy for journalists. Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough study, in coordination with the Aarogyasri department, to identify an insurance scheme most beneficial to journalists.

Ponguleti held a review meeting on journalists' issues at the Secretariat. Special chief secretary (home) Ravi Gupta, Press Academy chairman K. Srinivas Reddy, I&PR special commissioner C.H. Priyanka, and CPRO to CM, G. Malsur participated in the meeting. The deliberations focused on journalists’ accreditation policy, health policy, awards, and measures to deal with attacks on media personnel.

The ministers underlined that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is firmly committed to journalists’ welfare. He directed officials to ensure accreditation cards are issued to all eligible journalists and asked them to prepare clear guidelines.

He instructed immediate launch of a dedicated website to facilitate online applications for accreditation.

Responding positively to a request from the Press Academy chairman, the minister assured that the state would revive annual awards for journalists. Officials from the Aarogyasri Trust, including CEO Uday Kumar, and labour department additional commissioner Gangadhar also attended the meeting, which stressed the government’s intent to address the long-pending demands of the journalist community.