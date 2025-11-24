Govt To Offer Loans For Indiramma Housing, Says Jupally

ADILABAD: Minister for prohibition, excise and tourism Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said the government will take steps to provide various loans to beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme who are unable to begin construction due to financial constraints. He directed officials to identify such beneficiaries. He ruled out cancelling the allotment of Indiramma houses for those who have not yet started construction and reallocating them to others.

The minister was speaking after participating in a housewarming ceremony of an Indiramma house in Anukunta village. He said district officials would facilitate bank loans, Self-Help Group loans and Sri Nidhi loans for beneficiaries struggling to start construction.

He instructed officials to hold joint meetings, prepare a list of such beneficiaries and understand the difficulties they are facing. The minister also said problems had arisen in “merged villages” regarding the implementation of NREGS works after their merger with municipalities, and urged BJP leaders to take up the issue with the Central government.

He appealed to Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh to allocate funds from his MPLADS quota for laying CC roads in villages to improve connectivity.

Jupally Krishna Rao said the state government was unable to provide one tola of gold under Kalyanalakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes because it was paying ₹6,500 crore per month in interest on debts, blaming the previous BRS government for the current financial stress. Otherwise, he said, providing one tola of gold and ₹2,500 financial assistance to women would not have been difficult. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the Divyangula Sangha Bhavan in Adilabad town.

He urged SHG members to prioritise savings instead of spending on unproductive expenses, and not to rely solely on corporate schools while neglecting government educational institutions.

Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar also spoke. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Boath MLA Anil Jadhav, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Mallepula Narsaih, Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav, senior Congress leaders Ade Gajender, Gandrath Sujatha, Thula Arun and others were present. The minister also distributed Indira Mahila Shakti saris to SHG members in Boath and inaugurated a Science Lab at the Left Pochampad Residential School in Soan mandal of Nirmal district.

Caption: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao distributes Indira Mahila Shakti saris and SHG loan papers in Adilabad on Monday. MP Godam Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar are also seen.