Govt. to give Rs.1lakh Cr interest free loans to women’s groups in five years: Bhatti

Khammam: The people’s government under Indiramna Rajyam was taking all measures for the economic empowerment of women in the State, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

He was speaking after inaugurating a bus shelter at the Khammam Collectorate, stree tea stall, women’s lounge provided in the Collectorate, employees dining hall and Indira Mahila Shakti canteens. Later interacting with SHG women members, Bhatti explained about the interest free loans being extended by the people’s government to the women’s groups.

He inquired what kind of business units they have set up with the interest free loans extended by the government and explained about the steps to be taken to run their businesses profitably. Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said the previous government had stopped the sanction of interest free loans and soon after the Indiramma rajyam was restored, the Congress government restarted the programme to sanction interest free loans.

He said that all SHGs should be given information about interest free loans and the government alone would pay the interest and no one should collect the interest from them. Bhatti also warned that stern action would be taken against those responsible if SHGs were subjected to hardships as under the previous government.

Expressing happiness on inauguration of Indira Mahila Shakti canteen in Khammam Collectorate, Bhatti said that the SHG of women were roped in to set up the canteen as the government wanted members to generate some income for themselves.

He said women were respected as Maha Lakshmis and free bus travel for women in RTC buses was introduced within 48 hours after forming the government. The government reimbursed the bus ticket fare of women passengers.

He disclosed that every month Rs 400 crore was paid towards free bus travel for women. The government also took up the programme to provide basic facilities in government schools through the Amma Adarsha pathasala committee. Cooking gas cylinders for domestic use were being supplied at Rs 500 each on subsidy, he added.

The objective behind the Indira Mahila Shakti programme to extend interest free loans is that if women became financially strong, the entire family would develop. The business units set up by women with the loans extended by the government would enable them to earn profits.

One woman Rani of Jujjalrao Peta, who set up fish and prawn farms, poultry, dairy, sheep rearing units and grew vegetables and took up organic paddy farming in her agricultural land, was now earning more than Rs.2 lakh a month.

That is more than the salary of the Collector and the woman also employed another four persons giving them employment, Bhatti said.

Every year interest free loans to the tune of Rs.20,000 crore would be extended to women’s groups and in the next five years Rs.1 lakh crore loans would be extended and for that amount, the government itself would pay the interest.

He exhorted women to set up business units with the loans availed and necessary support and training would also be extended by the government. The government would also set up MSME parks in every assembly constituency for women exclusively, he said and added that sites were being identified to set up the parks.

The State government alone would provide basic facilities like roads, electricity, drains etc. Steps would also be taken by the government to provide marketing facilities for the products produced by women. Following proposals from women, the government issued instructions to the bankers to extend another Rs.5,000 crore loans to women. Women should make use of these opportunities, he said.

He told the rural development department, SERP staff and officials to understand the government objectives and take these programmes to the village level and explain to every women’s group.

The development of women in Telangana should become a role model in the country. The free bus travel enabled RTC to earn profits. More buses would be purchased through women’s groups with the loans given by the government and such buses would be leased to the RTC to earn rental amounts. Such proposals were being readied, he added.

In future women would be encouraged to take part in development of tourist places. In Madhira, Indira Mahila Dairy was set up. Any possibility to help women is being promoted by the government, he said.

Noting that agriculture dependent people are more in Khammam district, Bhatti said that small units suitable to the crops grown in the area were being set up and in this too women would be given partnership.