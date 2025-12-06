Govt to Give Final Shape to TG Rising 2047 Document

Hyderabad:The state government is giving final shape to the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, which will be released at the Global Summit on December 8-9 at Bharat Future City. Copies of the document, being prepared in English, Telugu and Urdu, will be handed over to more than 1,000 delegates, including business leaders, academicians, think-tank members and representatives of multilateral development banks. Soft copies will also be made available on government websites.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, at a recent review meeting, directed ministers and officials to examine their departmental focus areas thoroughly and offer final recommendations. A team of senior officials led by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao is reviewing consolidated inputs from various departments and making last-stage corrections. These include changes to design, presentation and aesthetics to ensure the document meets global standards.

According to official sources, the cover design will feature an illustrative skyline of the futuristic Bharat Future City, meant to symbolise the state’s long-term growth aspirations. The document aims to position Telangana among the world’s leading regions by 2047, outlining strategies for economic expansion, talent attraction, rural upliftment and inclusive development.

A central theme of the vision document is building a rich and equitable Telangana through a structured roadmap that combines social progress with economic ambition. The state has set its sights on becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, banking on youth empowerment, agricultural transformation and women-led growth.

One of the key propositions is to make Telangana the first state in India to prioritise attracting talent and innovation rather than focusing solely on capital inflows. Policies will be formulated to strengthen the state’s appeal to global professionals, researchers and entrepreneurs while enhancing Hyderabad’s competitive edge.

Agriculture features prominently in Vision 2047, with the government envisioning a future in which an average Telangana farmer evolves into a producer, processor, brand owner and exporter. The plan encourages farmers to adopt advanced technologies alongside sustainable practices such as organic farming, enabling them to integrate into value-added global markets.

Women’s economic empowerment forms another centerpiece of the 2047 blueprint. The government aims to create one crore women millionaires by providing access to education, digital literacy, skills, entrepreneurship support and financial independence. The strategy begins with universal, high-quality schooling and stronger exposure to STEM disciplines to prepare girls for opportunities in a knowledge-driven world.