Govt To Come Up With App For Certification Of Organic Products

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the department would be introducing an app to provide certification for organic products. He was speaking at a department review meeting on Tuesday.

He said the fertiliser app of the department, to smoothen, had received appreciation from the Centre. The app, operational in a few districts, will be available across the state by the Kharif season he said.

Rao instructed officials to maintain a buffer stock of urea for the Kharif season. The minister also directed officials to complete the satellite mapping with high accuracy at the earliest and to ensure that the satellite mapping data for crops across the state is available by the end of this month.