Govt to begin Rs 30,000 crore Regional Ring Road Project: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the state government would soon begin work on the Rs 30,000 crore Regional Ring Road project. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of a cancer run here, he explained how the project would elevate Hyderabad’s infrastructure.

Earlier, the minister flagged off the event in Gachibowli, which saw runners take part in the 10K, 5K, and 2K runs. Jennifer Larson, US Consular General, participated in the flag-off ceremony. Mohit Chowdary and Uma topped the men’s and women’s 10K categories, respectively.

The event, organised by the Grace Cancer Foundation, aimed to raise funds for free cancer screening and to promote cancer awareness. Minister Venkat Reddy emphasised the importance of early detection of cancer in saving lives and praised Hyderabad’s reputation as a health and pharmaceutical hub. The run was supported by organisations like HYSEA, SCSC, and CII.