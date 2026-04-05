Govt To Aid Rain-Hit Farmers: Srinivas

KARIMNAGAR: Government whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas urged farmers not to lose hope and assured them that the state government would provide financial assistance for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains across the district.

Accompanied by additional collector Nagesh and agriculture department officials, he inspected rain-affected fields in Marimadla village of Konaraopet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

The visit followed a hailstorm late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning that caused widespread damage to standing crops. Srinivas interacted with farmers who had lost produce ready for harvest and assured them of government support.

Officials said a preliminary assessment indicated that over 200 acres of paddy were damaged in the village due to the unseasonal rains. Describing the losses as severe, Srinivas directed officials to conduct a comprehensive and transparent survey to document crop damage for submission to the government.

Addressing farmers, he reiterated that the government is committed to supporting those affected and ensuring fair compensation. He instructed the district administration to expedite data collection so that relief measures could be taken up without delay.