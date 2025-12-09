Govt Talks About Bullet Train, But Yet to Complete Key Telangana Rail Links: Renuka Chowdhury in RS

New Delhi: The government talks about launching a bullet train, but it has yet to complete the long-pending crucial rail link projects in Telangana despite assurances given to the state during the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.Chowdhury, raising the issue during the Zero Hour, stated that ten years after the assurance given on the floor of this House, a large part of the promise, such as a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet and several rail link projects, has remained unfulfilled and awaits meaningful progress.

The Rajya Sabha member from Telangana mentioned 10 railway projects covering 818 km and costing Rs 18,490 crore, and said that all surveys, paper work and detailed project reports have been completed by the concerned South Central Railway zone; however, the Railway Ministry hasn't given any clearance to them.

"Things are waiting for clearances, and on what ground I don't know," Chowdhury said.

Highlighting some crucial pending rail link projects such as Dornakal-Miryalaguda, Ramagundam-Manuguru, Karimnagar-Hasanparthy, Bhadrachalam-Kovvur and Patancheru-Adilabad, she said that their non-completion is causing huge discomfort to the people of the state.

According to Chowdhury, 13 ongoing projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore are going on at a snail's pace.

"When you don't complete an assurance given on the floor of this House, it is making a mockery of the constitutional rules that we have established in this House, which need to be implemented and which are the rights of the citizen," She said.

"This is a reflection on their performance. Is this the pace that they work at? That they will not give the state the required rail connectivity," she added.