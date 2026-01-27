Govt. Spent Rs.100 Cr for Welfare of Persons with Disabilities: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday said that the present government has accomplished in just two years what the previous government could not do for persons with disabilities in ten years.

As part of this effort, the government has spent Rs.100 crore for the welfare of persons with disabilities over the last two years. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after distributing tricycles to persons with disabilities at the Madhira Assembly constituency headquarters.

He said that the People’s government is providing iPads, computers, and tablets to students with disabilities who are pursuing education. “This is a People’s Government—an Indiramma People’s Government that thinks about the people. In this government, we will ensure that persons with disabilities do not face any difficulties. All necessary welfare schemes required by them will be provided by the People’s Government,” he said.

He emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of society to bring forward and support those who are unfortunately born with disabilities and ensure they progress alongside everyone else. Everyone in society, he said, must think about the welfare of persons with disabilities. He added that it is essential for persons with disabilities to excel in all fields.

He further stated that society should provide greater opportunities and stronger support to persons with disabilities than to others. “We must encourage and uplift them so that they do not feel burdened by their disability. The Indiramma People’s Government is moving forward with this very vision,” he said.