Govt Spent ₹607 Crore on Ambedkar Overseas Scholarships, Says Minister

Hyderabad: Minister Adluri Laxman on Tuesday said that nearly 2,000 students have benefited from the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship Scheme since 2023.

During the Question and Answer session, replying to former minister and BRS MLA K. Taraka Rama Rao and CPI MLA K. Sambasiva Rao, he stated that a total of ₹607 crore has been spent on the scheme so far.

The Minister said that the government is paying fees for students pursuing higher education abroad in accordance with the scheme’s regulations.

Earlier, K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) pointed out that the government had promised to provide foreign education scholarships in October 2025 but failed to deliver. He said many students are still waiting for the scholarships, struggling to pay their fees, and facing difficulties in continuing their studies. He urged the government to implement the scheme on priority.

Meanwhile, Sambasiva Rao stated that the scheme is currently benefiting only SC students and suggested that it should be implemented under the SC and ST sub-plans with 100 per cent allocation to ensure wider coverage.

He also reminded the government about its promise to establish separate corporations for Mala and Madiga communities, noting that neither the corporations have been created nor guidelines issued so far.