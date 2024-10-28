Govt sets up urban developer bodies in 23 districts

The task of UDAs is to have a comprehensive master plan of such suburban areas including the road network, water supply, employment opportunities and growth of satellite townships.

The government issued orders for the constitution of Neelagiri Urban Development Authority in Nalgonda district to plan for and ensure a well-integrated and well-planned infrastructure development. It comprises Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Chityala, Nandikonda, Nakrekal, Chandur and Haliya municipalities.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, four municipalities and 194 villages were brought together as a development area. Two municipalities and 199 villages in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district were formed into the Kagaznagar UDA.

In Kamareddy district, Kamareddy, Banswada and Yellareddy municipalities and 460 villages will now constitute the Kamareddy UDA. Palvancha and Kothagudem municipalities and Sujatanagar village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district will now form the Kothagudem UDA.

In Mahbubabad district, the municipalities of Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Thorrur and Maripeda and 159 villages have been grouped as Mahbubabad UDA. The Mahbubnagar UDA will now cover an additional 153 villages.In Nagarkurnool, four municipalities — Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur and Achampet — and 319 villages were included in the Nagarkurnool UDA.

In Nizamabad, Armoor, Bheemgal and Bodhan municipalities and 380 villages were added to the existing Nizamabad UDA.In Siddipet, four municipalities — Dubbak, Gajwel, Husnabad and Cherial — and 286 villages were included in the existing Siddipet UDA. In Khammam, Madhira and Sathupalli municipalities and 279 villages were added to the existing Stambhadri Urban Development Authority.