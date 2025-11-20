Govt. Sets Up Council to Provide Inputs for Formulating Telangana Rising:Vision 2047

Hyderabad: The State government here on Thursday constituted an advisory council, comprising of eminent personalities from diverse domains, including public policy, governance, economics, environment, industry, technology, academia, and civil society, to provide strategic direction, expert inputs, and periodic review to ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047’

The council shall guide the formation of the vision document on key areas of focus apart from providing strategic oversight and guidance for the formulation of Telangana Rising: Vision 2047. The council members will participate in periodic virtual consultations to review key thematic areas, including economic planning, sustainability, social empowerment, governance, and innovation.

The council will recommend best practices and successful models from India and abroad relevant to the state’s development goal and offer expert advice to ensure the vision remains actionable, inclusive, and forward-looking, rooted in Telangana’s unique socio-economic context.

It will guide the design and rollout of policies targeting three key stakeholder groups - youth, women, and farmers in addition to providing insights to help Telangana achieve its mid-point milestone of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, while ensuring a transition toward a net-zero, climate-resilient growth model.

It will support the creation of empowered, transparent, and citizen-centric institutions of governance. The council will meet virtually at regular intervals to review progress and provide input. The State Planning department will act as nodal agency for coordinating meetings, documentation, and follow-ups.

The government shall formally invite all members to attend the official launch of the Rising Telangana vision document scheduled for December 9, where the detailed roadmap and sectoral strategies will be unveiled. Post the official launch of the document, the advisory council shall meet twice in the year at different places other than Hyderabad to monitor progress and guide if there is any dynamic addition or need that needs to be covered in the document.

The Planning department shall provide technical, research, and administrative support to the Council in upholding the Telangana Rising Vision, including coordination with relevant departments, academic institutions, think tanks, and industry bodies.

All departments concerned are requested to extend their full cooperation and support to the Advisory Council in the realization of Telangana Rising: Vision 2047, according to Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Secretary to Government.