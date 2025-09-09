Govt Seeks Revival Of CCI Plant

HYDERABAD: The government has strongly urged the Centre to revive the long-defunct Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant located in Adilabad, underlining its strategic, economic, and social significance for the region.

At a meeting here on Monday, industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the revival, recalling multiple appeals made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and himself to Union steel and heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary A. Ramakrishna Rao, CCI CMD Sanjay Banga, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, and senior officials.

According to CCI management, modernising the plant with advanced machinery would cost about Rs 2,000 crore and could provide direct and indirect employment to nearly 3,000 people. The unit is located on 2,000 acres of high-quality limestone deposits leased by the state, which has assured renewal of the lease.

Sridhar Babu insisted the plant remain under central ownership and opposed privatisation or disinvestment. He said the revival would boost livelihoods in Adilabad, particularly for tribal and marginalised communities.

The meeting also featured inputs from mines and geology principal secretary N. Sridhar, mines director Velluru Kranti, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation MD Shashank Tandur and senior CCI officials, including plant GM Sharad Kumar and regional manager Umesh Kumar Singh.

Highlighting the successful revival of industrial units, such as Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, the state government expressed optimism that a similar model could be replicated for the Adilabad CCI plant.

The plant, which began operations in 1984 and was shut down in 2008 after years of losses, previously catered to the cement needs of Maharashtra’s Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, as well as northern Telangana.