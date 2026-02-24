Govt School Students Urged to Aim High Ahead of SSC Exams

WARANGAL: With the Class 10 annual examinations approaching, government school students were encouraged to aim for high ranks and set ambitious career goals by Kancharakuntla Muralidhar Reddy, director of the Vamsi Reddy Foundation, on Tuesday.

To support students in their final phase of preparation, the Foundation distributed competitive examination guides and essential stationery kits worth ₹50,000 at Zilla Parishad High Schools in Dharmasagar and Narayangiri in Hanamkonda district.

Addressing students at an ‘Exam Readiness Camp’ for SSC candidates, Muralidhar Reddy said rural background should not be seen as a limitation to achieving success. He said rural students possess creativity and a strong sense of social responsibility, and stressed that success comes through consistency, continuous learning and adaptation to modern technology.

He urged students to look beyond immediate examinations and visualise long-term careers, including roles as administrators and professionals in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence. He assured students that the Foundation would continue to provide training and support for higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Asnala Srinivas highlighted the journey of Vamsi Reddy, son of Muralidhar Reddy, who is the chief executive officer of an IT company. He said that despite studying in government schools, Vamsi Reddy went on to establish Quadrant Technologies, which now offers digital services globally, and cited this as an example for students to emulate.

The programme was attended by Mandal Education Officer Ram Dhan, headmaster Murali, social activist P. Vijay Kumar and several teachers, who encouraged students to make effective use of the resources provided to secure good results in the forthcoming examinations.