Govt School Students Sell Organic Produce in Sircilla

Karimnagar: District collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated an innovative market initiative on Monday, where students from government schools showcased organic vegetables at Rajanna Sircilla district's Rajanna Temple in Vemulawada. The event, organised by the district administration, involved approximately 60 students from 12 selected government schools across the district, who took part in setting up and managing vegetable stalls.

Pamela Satpathy visited each stall, interacting with students and discussing essential marketing strategies and business skills. She stressed the significance of fostering entrepreneurship among students, encouraging them to gain hands-on experience in business while appreciating the value of organic farming.

Highlighting the importance of chemical-free farming, Satpathy urged students to raise awareness among their families and communities about the health benefits of organic vegetables. She called upon students to motivate their parents and others to choose organic produce, emphasising its considerable health advantages.

"Organic vegetables have tremendous health benefits and should be widely promoted. Students should actively educate their parents and community about the benefits of choosing organic," she remarked.

Approximately 60 students from 12 government schools in the district participated enthusiastically in the initiative, reflecting a growing interest among youth in sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship. To further show her support, the collector personally purchased vegetables from the students' stalls.