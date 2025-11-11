Govt School In Suryapet Locked Over Unpaid Rent, Students Wait Outside

Nalgonda: Students were forced to wait outside the Government Primary School at Tilak Nagar in Suryapet town after the building owner locked the gate due to non-payment of rent.

A total of 80 students were studying in the school, which operates from a rented building. When they arrived at 8.45 am, they found the gate locked. The education department had reportedly failed to pay rent to the building owner for the past 30 months, prompting him to lock the premises.

Mandal education officer Srinivas rushed to the spot and arranged for the students to be shifted temporarily to the nearby Zilla Parishad High School in the same colony.

District education officer K. Ashok said that rent amounting to ₹3.4 lakh was pending. He spoke with the building owner and assured that the dues would be cleared at the earliest. Following this assurance, the owner reopened the gate. The DEO confirmed that the school would resume classes in the same building from Tuesday.