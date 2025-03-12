Govt school HM running chit business, plaint with HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court admitted a writ petition seeking action against a government school headmaster for allegedly running an unauthorised chit fund business and failing to pay a sum of ₹5 lakh to a subscriber. Justice T. Vinod Kumar took on file a writ plea filed by Rapelli Kumara Swamy, alleging that Mekala Shyam Sunder Reddy, headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School in Tharapalli had been operating a chit fund business without a valid licence or permission from the authorities. The petitioner claimed that despite lodging complaints in January 2025 with the police, no substantial action was taken against the headmaster. The petitioner contended that the respondent authorities, particularly the district educational officer (full additional charge), Peddapalli, who was responsible for overseeing government employees, failed to take action against the unofficial respondent under service rules. Similarly, the Karimnagar commissioner of police was alleged to have neglected his duty by not acting upon the complaints filed against the accused. The petitioner sought a directive for the authorities to take appropriate action as per service rules and relevant laws. The judge posted the matter for hearing in two weeks, seeking a reply from the respondent authorities.

Contractor writ on NH 65 dismissed

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition challenging the termination of a road safety project on the Pune-Hyderabad section of National Highway 65. The judge took on file a writ plea filed by Super Hitech Engineers and Contractors, a partnership firm specialising in infrastructure development. The petitioner was awarded a contract worth ₹3.78 crore by the roads and buildings department to install pedestrian guard railings under the Road Safety Annual Plan 2021-22. Delays arose due to a dispute over the approval of project drawings. According to the petitioner, the schedule under the contract did not include drawings, requiring them to submit their own designs for approval. Despite repeated submissions, the authorities did not approve the drawings, citing non-compliance with Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) specifications. The contractor argued that without approval, they could not proceed with the work. The government, however, countered that the contractor failed to start the project within the stipulated timeframe and that their submitted designs did not meet required safety standards. Respondent officials also stated that the contractor, being a “special class” firm, was expected to be aware of standard specifications and should not have delayed the work. The judge observed that the contractor had accepted all tender conditions, including MoRTH specifications, before signing the agreement. The judge also noted that despite multiple reminders, the contractor failed to commence work, affecting traffic safety on a high-risk highway section. Dismissing the petition, the judge held that the contractor “intentionally dragged the issue” and showed no genuine interest in executing the project.

Tellapur to reconsider dump yard site

⁠A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court directed the authorities to consider representation seeking relocation of Kollur compost shed/dump yard. The panel comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was dealing with a writ petition filed by Guguloth Santhoshi Kumari and others alleging that the Tellapur municipality commissioner failed to consider the representation made by them seeking to relocate/remove the dump yard from its current location as the same is in close proximity to Irrikunta gram panchayat. It is the case of the petitioners that their representation to the authorities is in vain since November 13, 2024. The panel directed the petitioners to resubmit the representation along with the order copy of the writ petition and further directed the commissioner to decide the same within 30 days.





Co-accused’s confession Inadmissible: HC

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of Telangana High Court upheld that a case against an accused based solely on a confession by a co-accused is inadmissible under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The judge took on file a criminal petition filed by Mohd Abdul Hadi Haleem. According to the prosecution, in February 2024, the police conducted a drug bust in an open area in Gachibowli and seized 13 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of cocaine from three individuals, who were identified as drug peddlers. Along with them, 20 others were booked as consumers. However, the petitioner was not present at the crime scene, and no drugs were found in his possession. Despite this, he was implicated in the case based on a confession made by one of the accused. During the hearing, the petitioner argued that the police had no substantial evidence linking him to the crime. A medical test conducted at a hospital on the same day confirmed that he had not consumed any narcotic substances. The petitioner also relied on a Supreme Court precedent, which declared that confessions recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act cannot be used as primary evidence in a trial. The prosecution contended that the case against the petitioner should proceed, as further investigation was required to establish his alleged involvement. The judge found that continuing the trial would amount to an abuse of the legal process. Observing that the petitioner had been implicated solely on the basis of an inadmissible confession, the judge ordered the proceedings to be quashed.

HC directions to consider regularisation of contractual employees

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of Telangana High Court directed the Co-Operative Electric Supply Society Ltd. (CESS) to consider and dispose of the latest representation of four contractual employees seeking regularization. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by G. Rajesh and three others, who have been working as contract-based employees in CESS since a substantial time. According to the petitioners, they had submitted multiple representations seeking regularization of their services against 102 vacant positions available since August 2021, as per the statement of the Assistant Accounts Officer of CESS. The petitioners contended that despite long years of service and requisite qualifications, their requests were turned a deaf ear to, making the inaction of the respondent illegal, arbitrary, and violative of the Constitution. After hearing the matter, the judge directed CESS to consider the latest representation of the petitioners and pass appropriate orders within six weeks.