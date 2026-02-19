Govt. Sanctions Rs.5.80 Cr for Installing Telangana Thalli Statues in 33 Districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs.5.80 crore for putting up Telangana Thalli statues in 33 Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) across the State.

It accorded approval for putting up Telangana Thalli statue on the premises of IDOC in 33 districts and to complete the works for unveiling the statue on December 9, 2026.

The approval was given in response to a request made by the Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings department to allocate Rs.5.80 crore for the work and also accord approval to meet the expenditure. The government after careful examination of the matter accorded administrative sanction for the amount.

The R&B Chief Engineer would take necessary action in the matter accordingly, according to Special Chief Secretary to Government, Vikas Raj.