Govt Sanctions Engineering, Law Colleges in Husnabad and Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Following persistent efforts by transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the government has approved the establishment of an engineering college in Husnabad and a law college at Satavahana University in Karimnagar district.

The government issued official orders—GO No. 19 for the engineering college in Husnabad and GO No. 18 for the law college in Karimnagar. A total of ₹44.12 crore has been allocated for the engineering college.

Named University College of Engineering, the institution in Husnabad will commence operations in the 2025–26 academic year. It will offer B.Tech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering with Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, and Electronics and Communication Engineering, each with an intake of 60 students.

Similarly, a law college will be established at Satavahana University in Karimnagar, also starting from the 2025–26 academic year. The law college will have a total intake of 120 students, with 60 seats available each year. The government has sanctioned ₹22.96 crore for its development.

Prabhakar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for supporting the establishment of these institutions.

Meanwhile, Satavahana University vice-chancellor Umesh Kumar acknowledged Prabhakar’s dedicated efforts in securing the two colleges.

The announcement has been welcomed by students and residents of Husnabad and Karimnagar, as it is expected to enhance educational opportunities and boost the region’s academic landscape, the VC said.