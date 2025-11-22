Govt Sanctions ₹5 Cr For New College Building In Choppadandi

Karimnagar: The persistent efforts of Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipally Satyam have paid off, with the government sanctioning ₹5 crore for the construction of a permanent building for the Government Degree College in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district.

Recognising that higher education is key to development and helps students become responsible citizens, MLA Satyam made it a priority to bring college education closer to poor and middle-class students in Gangadhara and neighbouring mandals. His successful push for establishing the degree college in the Choppadandi constituency ended a nearly 20-year wait for students in the region.

The MLA felt that merely sanctioning the college was not enough, it needed its own campus. He again approached Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and secured a ₹5 crore grant specifically for constructing the college’s permanent building in Gangadhara.

The establishment of the Government Degree College, along with the immediate sanction of funds for its building, has drawn widespread appreciation from people in the Choppadandi constituency. Residents noted that several former MLAs had promised to bring a college to the area, but those promises never materialised.

They acknowledged that MLA Satyam’s dedication has finally delivered a crucial institution that will help local students pursue higher education and fulfil their aspirations without having to travel long distances.