Govt. Ready to Resolve Service Issues of Nalini: Yadadri-Bhongir District Collector

Nalgonda: Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Yadadri-Bhongir district collector, M. Hanumantha Rao met former DSP Domakonda Nalini at her residence in Bhongir and conveyed the government’s message that her pending service issues would be resolved immediately, if any.

Nalini, who had resigned from her DSP post during the Telangana agitation, came back into the spotlight after posting a declaration on her Facebook page. She has been staying at her residence in Bhongir, and her health has been affected as she is suffering from dengue and rheumatoid arthritis.

The collector enquired about her health and informed her that the state government was ready to extend assistance, including financial support for medical expenses, if required. Nalini responded that she was using Ayurvedic treatment to recover from her illness.

Earlier, BJP state president N. Ramachander Rao also visited Nalini at her residence and inquired about her health. Speaking to the media, he said Nalini had been suspended from her DSP post by the Congress government in 2011 for supporting the Telangana statehood movement. Since then, successive governments had harassed her by withholding her service benefits.

He stressed that Nalini had not sought financial aid from the government but only demanded her legitimate service benefits. “Her health condition is slowly deteriorating. The state government should release her pending benefits, which are rightfully hers,” he said, adding that if Nalini wished, he would use his office to help arrange an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.