Ready to Provide Facilities for Film Industry’s Development: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday said that the State government was ready to provide necessary facilities required for the development of the film industry in the State.

He gave this assurance when several eminent film personalities from Tollywood and Bollywood including film actor Chiranjeevi met him and took part in a meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, film producers Allu Aravind, D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, actors Genelia, Akkineni Amala, and other celebrities were also present.

The Chief Minister explained that a Skill University has been set up in Future City and suggested that the issue of training locals as per the needs of the film industry should be examined. He said that required support will be provided on behalf of the State government to set up studios in Future City.

The Chief Minister clarified that the State government was ready to encourage the film industry to complete the film if it comes with a script.