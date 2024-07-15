Govt Puts People in Hyderabad on Rain Alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a deluge on Sunday evening, as heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds battered the city, disrupting daily life and dampening weekend spirits. The downpour, which began in the evening, resulted in significant waterlogging in various low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill on several major roads.

The impact was felt across Hyderabad, with significant water pooling in areas like Ramnagar, Lower Tank Bund, Peerzadiguda, Begumpet, and Amberpet. Several homes in these low-lying regions reported water ingress, causing inconvenience to the residents.

The incessant rain led to severe traffic jams, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace. Key junctions like Paradise Circle, Cyber Towers, and Uppal experienced heavy congestion. Additionally, cab and auto prices surged due to the high demand and difficult travel conditions.

In Lalapet, the road from Satyanagar to Chandrababu Naidu Nagar saw knee-deep water, causing further distress to the local populace. Residents were urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

In Musheerabad's Ramnagar, a car with four passengers got stuck in the floodwaters on Street Number 17 in the Ramnagar colony. Local youth, led by Praneeth Yadav, rescued the passengers by breaking the car windows and bringing them to safety.

The heavy rains also led to flooding in the PVR Cinema theatre in Panjagutta. The screening was halted, leading to a confrontation between theatre management and the audience. Patrons raised concerns about potential short circuits and other hazards and were met with an unsatisfactory response from the management, prompting them to contact the police.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to clear water stagnation and attend to emergencies. The GHMC control room was made available for assistance, with citizens advised to dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for any rain-related issues.

The GHMC's cumulative rainfall distribution map indicated moderate to heavy rainfall across several regions, with Serilingampally and Malkajgiri being particularly affected.

Thanks to the weekend, traffic around the IT corridor wasn't as bad as a normal weekday, nevertheless, Metro was many people's choice of travel on Sunday night. Cab and auto rates surges along with cancellations turned irksome for many, with many forced to hire autos and agreeing to the price demanded by the drivers.

While the GHMC and other authorities worked to mitigate the impact, residents have been advised to remain cautious and heed official warnings. The weather forecast indicates continued rainfall, and the city's infrastructure will be tested further in the coming days.

Power outages were reported in areas like Kukatpally and Secunderabad.

The Hussain Sagar Lake's water level at 7.45 PM was recorded at +513.210 metres, just below its Full Tank Level (FTL) of +513.41 metres and Maximum Water Level (MWL) of +514.75 metres. Authorities are closely monitoring the lake to manage any potential overflow and ensure the safety of nearby areas.

Weather blogger Balaji T, known as Telangana Weatherman, noted that the recent rains have finally compensated for Hyderabad's rain deficit, bringing the city's rainfall levels to normal for the month. The IMD has forecasted moderate rains to continue in Hyderabad and surrounding areas over the next few days, with occasional intense spells expected.

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) showed that Secunderabad recorded the highest cumulative average rainfall of 69.4 mm. Other significant area-specific rainfall measurements included 77.5 mm at New Mettuguda Primary School in Marredpally, 76.5 mm at the Yousufguda Zonal Commissioner Office in Khairatabad, 73.0 mm at the MCH Colony Library Building in Musheerabad, and 72.0 mm at the Dr MCRHRD IT Campus in Shaikpet. Areas such as Begumpet and Yousufguda recorded 59.8 mm and 58.7 mm respectively.

Municipal Administration Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore toured the rain-affected areas in the city, including Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Durgam Cheruvu, and Nectar Garden.

During his visit, he coordinated with GHMC Commissioner Amrapali and senior officials from the Water Board via phone to assess the on-ground situation. 228 static teams, 154 monsoon emergency teams and 168 dewatering pump sets have been set up to remove water from 140 stagnation points.

Dana Kishore instructed GHMC and Water Board officials to remain vigilant and directed the Water Board's Emergency Response Team and NDRF units to be deployed in critical areas. He emphasised the need for senior officials to stay alert and continuously monitor the situation at the ground level.