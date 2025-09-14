Govt Plans To Appeal Group I Orders Of High Court Shameful: Harish

Hyderabad:Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday said that if the stae government was sincere in correcting the mistakes in the holding of the Group I exams,it must order a judicial probe into the entire issue. He said it was unfortunate that the government had decided to appeal the recent High Court directions ordering re-evaluation of answer sheets or, if that was not possible, then re-conducting the exams.

“It is shameful that the government plans to appeal the verdict instead of correcting the mistakes, when there are allegations that ministers and officials sought bribes of Rs 1 lakh from the unemployed who wrote these exams,” Harish Rao said while speaking at a job mela in Siddipet on Saturday.



“The court even pointed out how irresponsibly the exam was conducted. If no wrong was done and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is confident about this, then he should order a judicial inquiry into all aspects of the Group I exams by a sitting judge,” Harish Rao said.



The BRS, he said, would continue its fight for the unemployed till justice is delivered to them. It was only after the BRS forced the government that it announced a job calendar in the Assembly but that has turned into a jobless calendar, he added.