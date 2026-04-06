Govt Planning To Hand Over ₹3000 Cr Worth Land in Koheda To Private Parties: Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday alleged that the Congress government had unveiled a “conspiracy” to divert 200 acres of land worth ₹3,000 crore, which was set aside for setting up a fruit market at Koheda, to private parties. He said the land was acquired when he was marketing minister in the BRS government by paying ₹10 crore to farmers as compensation.

A detailed project report was prepared for the ₹1,000-crore project that would include not just a fruit market, but also a flower and fish market in the same location, Harish Rao, who visited the Koheda site in Siddipet district, told reporters.

“Everything is ready land, funds, and planning but instead of starting the works, the Congress government is trying to sell this land,” he said. But the government is now attempting to transfer it to TGIIC and eventually hand it over to private parties close to the ruling power. The BRS, he said, is opposed to the government’s proposal to shift the market to alternative lands, adding that the alternate land for the market was under a legal dispute in the High Court.

“Why is the Chief Minister favouring middlemen insteading of standing with farmers and ready to sacrifice the future of 25,000 to 30,000 farmers? The BRS will fight against any plans to divert the already acquired land for the market yard for other purposes,” he said. Harish Rao was accompanied by former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other BRS leaders.