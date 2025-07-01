Govt Planning To Extend Digital Payment In RTC Buses In Entire Telangana: Ponnam

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to extend digital payment for purchase of tickets in RTC buses to the entire state. The ease of digital payments and touch-and-go ticketing under Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) in Hyderabad. Plans are afoot to make it available in other places in the state. The tickets issued under the scheme are being termed as zero-fare tickets.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that special machinery would also be arranged for the purpose. The Congress government is providing free travel for women in RTC buses, under the Mahalakshmi free-travel scheme, as promised during the elections.

Recently, the minister announced that the TGSRTC plans to deploy electric buses throughout the Outer Ring Road corridor.

He said that the RTC has issued 191 crore zero-fare tickets, saving women approximately Rs 6,300 crore.