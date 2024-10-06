Govt orders opening of yarn depot at Vemulawada

Karimnagar: The principal secretary of the state government, Shailaja Ramaiyer, on Saturday ordered the opening of a yarn depot in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district.

In response to a request from the commissioner of handlooms and textiles and the Apparel Export Park, the government issued orders (G.O. 18) to the Industries and Commerce (Textiles) department for the establishment of a yarn depot for the power loom sector. The Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society will serve as the nodal agency for this initiative, and a corpus fund of Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned to operate the depot.

The corpus fund will be allocated under the special backward class welfare budget to provide assistance to weavers for yarn procurement and to maintain necessary buffer stocks of yarn in the depot.

She instructed the commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles to take the necessary action in this matter and noted that the order for the budget sanction will be issued separately.