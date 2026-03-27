Govt Officer Attacks Contractor Over Bill Dispute

Adilabad:A government official allegedly assaulted a contractor at the Bhupalpally Collectorate on Friday following a dispute over pending bill clearance. The officer, identified as Kashyap, working as APAO, allegedly threw a paperweight and other objects at the contractor, Veerender, during an argument inside the office. The contractor sustained minor facial injuries.

Police said a complaint was lodged by the contractor and a case has been registered against the official. The incident reportedly occurred when the contractor approached the officer seeking clearance of bills for completed works. A video of the incident circulated on social media.

Sources said the contractor had earlier complained to the district collector alleging harassment by the official over bill clearance. Investigation is ongoing.