Govt Moves to Fast-Track ₹8.81 Lakh Cr Investments; Appoints 'Single Point of Contact' Officers

Telangana
9 Feb 2026 2:05 AM IST

The state government will appoint ‘single point of contact’ officials in relevant departments to expedite the grounding of Rs 8.81 lakh crore investments for which memoranda of understanding (MoU) have been signed over the last two years.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The state government will appoint ‘single point of contact’ officials in relevant departments to expedite the grounding of Rs 8.81 lakh crore investments for which memoranda of understanding (MoU) have been signed over the last two years.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Sunday issued the orders to appoint a ‘single point of contact’ officer in each department specifically for the task of monitor the MoUs related to investments. The responsibility for implementing these MoUs has been entrusted to the SPEED —Smart, Proactive, Efficient, and Effective Delivery — division.

A real-time dashboard is being created to coordinate and monitor the respective companies and departments, according to the order.


