Govt Maths School Teacher Presents Papers at State, National Seminars

NIZAMABAD: A government school mathematics teacher from Kamareddy district, Vijayagiri Ramakrishna, has received recognition at state and national academic platforms for his research presentations and student mentorship initiatives.

On January 19, 2026, he participated in a state-level mathematics seminar organised by SCERT Telangana on the theme “Reimagining Mathematical Education in the Backdrop of 21st Century Skills – Innovation, Integration and Impact.” His presentation was appreciated by SCERT director G. Ramesh and the panel of judges.

He later presented a research paper at the national seminar on “Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS): Reimagining Education, Research and Innovation,” held on January 30-31, 2026 at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. His paper, titled “Bridging Technology and Tradition: The Role of AI and IKS in Future-Ready Education,” received appreciation from participants.

Ramakrishna has also been invited by the department of education, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, to present a paper at a national seminar on “Teacher Education in India: Past, Present & Future.”

Apart from academic presentations, he writes articles for students preparing for competitive examinations and guides candidates appearing for Olympiad and NMMS examinations. He also conducts sessions on Vedic Mathematics for teachers and students.

Kamareddy district education officer K. Raju appreciated Ramakrishna’s work, stating that such achievements bring recognition to the district and inspire teachers and students. Headmaster Sai Reddy and staff members also congratulated him for representing the district at state and national academic forums.