Govt Junior Colleges to Use Facial Recognition for Attendance

Hyderabad: To improve academic performance and reduce student dropouts in Government Junior Colleges, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is introducing CCTV monitoring of college activities and facial recognition system for marking the attendance of staff and students.

From July 1, 2025, an SMS or a Whatsapp message will be sent to the registered mobile number of parents, if their child is absent. The higher education department will monitor college activities from the intermediate board command control centre.

Nearly 7,000 CCTV cameras will be used in classrooms, while 10 to 15 cameras will be installed in each campus of 430 Government Junior Colleges. Selected classrooms will be equipped with interactive CCTVs, enabling officials to communicate with students and faculty whenever required from across the state colleges.

S.Krishna Aditya, secretary, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, said these steps are being taken to strengthen and improve the quality of education in government colleges. “Student attendance and academic performance can be tracked through this system, reducing dropouts and encouraging parents to ensure their children attend college. From July 1, he said the colleges will send a text message to parents if their children do not attend classes in college.”

He said tenders for the required technology have been invited through Telangana Technology Services for all government and gurukul colleges.

“Interactive cameras are very useful, they help improve the quality of education and keep students and staff attentive. With the facial recognition attendance, students will be more regular to college which is very much required in the rural areas colleges,“ said the principal of a government junior college.