Govt. Holding Talks With Amazon to Ensure Online Market for SHGs Products: Revanth

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide a big market through online marketing at national and international level, the State government was holding talks with Amazon, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the Chief Minister launched the Mahila Shakti Saree distribution scheme after garlanding the statue of Indira on Necklace Road.

Reviewing the arrangements made for the distribution of sarees with district Collectors and women self help groups, he said that the People’s government is giving due respect to women considering them as sisters and launched the saree distribution scheme for one crore women.

Instructing the collectors to appoint a Special Officer for each Assembly constituency to oversee the distribution of sarees in the name of “Mahila Unnati- Telangana Pragati”, the Chief Minister said that the program should be organized in a festive atmosphere in every mandal headquarter.

The MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives should also be invited, he said that the distribution of sarees to women, who are 18 and above age, in rural areas should be completed from November 19 to December 9.

For this, 65 lakhs have been made available. In the second phase, 35 lakh sarees will be distributed in urban areas from March 1 to 8. The Collectors were also ordered to keep the data of the Social, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political Caste Survey (SEEEPEC), collect Aadhar details and carry out facial recognition during the distribution of the sarees to the women.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the women empowerment schemes which are being implemented in the state and reminded that the previous government was negligent in providing interest-free loans to women groups. The People’s government was releasing interest-free loans and the required funds also simultaneously.

The Chief Minister also listed out the free RTC bus travel for women, leasing of RTC buses from women groups, uniforms stitching contracts to women's associations who earned Rs.30 crore for women empowerment.

The works worth Rs. 534 crore in the schools were awarded to Amma Adarsha Pathashala Committees and the purchase of paddy has been entrusted to women's associations. The government also set up Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar on three acres of land worth hundreds of crore of rupees next to Shilparamam.

“Now, we are in talks with Amazon with the aim of providing an international market for the products produced by women's groups”, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the people's government led by Revanth Reddy launched the saree distribution programme with the aim of increasing the dignity of women. The government was providing sarees to all women who possessed ration cards.

Minister Seethakka said that banks are coming forward to provide loans to the women groups recognizing their strict financial discipline. The minister praised the women groups for achieving 98 percent loan repayment.

Some people are spreading misinformation about the distribution of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees, Sitakka said, appealing to the people to counter false propaganda. Further, the Minister said that sky colour sarees were chosen for distribution reflecting the energies of women to grow like the sky is only the limit.

When Revanth Reddy enquired about the running of the petrol pump , Narayanpet district Mahila Samakhya president Arundhati said that the petrol station was running well and earning Rs. 4 lakh per month. He suggested the Collectors conduct a tour of the women associations from other districts to the petrol pump in Narayanpet district and study how the women groups are performing and earning profits.

Bhagya, president of Rajanna Sircilla District Women's Federation, thanked the Chief Minister for distributing sarees with attractive designs. She also said that sarees with nine meters and 6 meters measurements are good and happy to wear the designed sarees.

Sreedevi, president of Komaram Bheem Asifabad District Women's Federation, said that she is happy that she received a uniform through the provision of sarees. She said that the women groups will get a special identity by wearing these sarees.