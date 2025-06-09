 Top
Govt Handles Monsoon Emergencies Management To HYDRAA

Telangana
9 Jun 2025 11:20 PM IST

HYDRAA will be responsible for clearing catchpits and removing water during heavy rains: K.Ilambarithi

HYDRAA — DC File

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday handed over the responsibility of managing monsoon emergencies, urban flooding, and disaster management in the city to HYDRAA.

K.Ilambarithi, secretary of metropolitan area & urban development within HMDA limits, in the memo stated that HYDRAA will be responsible for clearing catchpits and removing water during heavy rains. It will use pumps to dewater flooded areas and take measures to ensure road safety, including traffic diversions if required.

The agency will also carry out desilting works after rains, clear debris from roads and will make sure the rainwater flows freely into stormwater drains and nalas. Trees, poles, and other obstructions which fall down due to rains will also be removed by HYDRAA.

The agency will also closely work with HMWS&SB, southern discom TGSPDCL and GHMC during emergencies. The GHMC and HYDRAA commissioners have been asked to take necessary actions to implement these responsibilities.

