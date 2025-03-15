Govt grabbing 400 acres of UoH land, accuse students

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) students’ union lashed out at the state government’s move to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, accusing it of “deceit” and a deliberate erosion of public educational spaces.

Terming it as a veiled ‘land grab’, they said that this move threatens the university’s autonomy, biodiversity and the academic future of students.

In a strongly-worded statement, the union slammed the government’s justification of the auction as a step towards “further development.”

They argued that the land, originally allocated for higher education and research, is now being diverted for business, IT, and ‘other’ projects, disregarding its ecological and academic significance.

“Why does the government continue to alienate land from a premier educational institution instead of strengthening its academic and research potential?” the students wondered.

The decision has triggered massive protests on the campus, with students and environmental activists rallying against the auction. Many fear that the sale would lead to large-scale deforestation, loss of biodiversity and irreversible environmental damage. The land is home to diverse flora and fauna, including rare bird species, and functions as an informal green reserve in Hyderabad’s expanding urban landscape.

The 400-acre land in survey No. 25 was allotted to the university in 1974 for academic and research purposes. Over the years, significant portions have been diverted for non-educational purposes, including for a bus depot and a stadium.

The students pointed to past incidents where UoH land was allocated for external projects, reducing space meant for education and research. A similar situation occurred in 2004 when land meant for the university was given to IMG Academies Bharata, leading to legal disputes. Although the project was scrapped, the land was later transferred to the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), limiting the university’s expansion.

“This is not just about land. It’s about protecting a public university from systematic shrinkage and privatisation,” charged a protesting student.

One of the major concerns is the ecological impact of the auction. Students argue that the government’s claim that the land is ‘not forest land’ is misleading, as its classification does not diminish its ecological importance.

“Just because an area is not officially designated as forest land does not mean that it lacks ecological value. This land is a crucial green lung for Hyderabad, and its destruction will have severe environmental consequences,” said one of the protestors.

The union has criticised the lack of transparency in the government’s decision, stating that no clear development plan has been shared with the public. They demanded the government to reconsider the sale and prioritise academic sustainability over commercial interests.

“A judgment may be legally valid, but that doesn’t make it right. This land was meant for education and research. Once it’s sold, it’s lost forever,” said a member of the UoH Students’ Union.

In a related move and to put pressure on the state government, a joint action committee (JAC) has been formed to spearhead the agitation. It will comprise the students’ union, teachers’ association, workers’ union, and non-teaching employees’ union. The JAC has vowed to challenge the move legally and politically.

It demanded an immediate halt to all auction proceedings and called for the land to be officially transferred to the university and used only for academic and research purposes.