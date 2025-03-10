Govt for strengthening MSMEs: Director

Hyderabad:Public sector undertakings (PSUs) and mega industries should partner with the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enhance cost efficiency and streamline supply chains, said Dr G. Malsur, director of industries. He highlighted the crucial role of MSMEs in Telangana’s economic growth while delivering the keynote address at the one-day workshop conducted by the directorate of industries in collaboration with Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal on Monday.

Dr Malsur said the government has been actively supporting MSMEs through technology upgrades and quality certifications, enabling them to meet industry standards and enhance competitiveness. He also mentioned the launch of the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) platform, which connects MSMEs with skilled manpower.

The event tried to address cash flow challenges for MSMEs by integrating them with digital platforms and allowing them to encash invoices without delays. It also focused on identifying key goods and services required by PSUs and mega industries, ensuring targeted market access for Telangana’s MSMEs. This initiative aligns with the state government’s new MSME policy, which seeks to establish sustainable business linkages and expand market opportunities for small enterprises.



The workshop saw participation from over 100 attendees, including major PSUs such as BDL, ECIL, MIDHANI, FCI, BSNL, NTPC and SAIL, alongside mega industries like Microsoft Data Centre and Safran, a French aviation company. The interactive session provided a platform to address technical, operational and financial queries related to MSME financing and procurement.