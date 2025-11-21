Govt Failed With Bhu Bharati, Farmers Taking Their Lives: Harish

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader and Siddipet legislator T. Harish Rao on Friday said the Congress government which canned the Dharani land registration records system and replaced it with Bhu Bharati, has unveiled a ‘land trap’ that is mired in corruption, irregularities, and rampant extortion.

Calling the Congress government’s claims of revenue reforms “a complete farce”, he said in a statement that Bhu Bharati had turned into a “ritual blessing for Congress leaders and real estate brokers.”

Harish Rao said the new system had failed to resolve land-related issues. Farmers were dying by suicide because of delayed land registration, he claimed. “Recently, two brothers in Nennela mandal of Mancherial district staged a protest threatening they would die by suicide in front of the tahsildar office, upset that their land registration was not being done. Yesterday, a farmer attempted to die by suicide in front of the Nagarkurnool MLA camp office for the same reason,” he said.

“During his election campaign, Revanth Reddy had declared that not a single farmer would suffer due to land issues. He had claimed he would correct land records and protect farmers’ rights. For the past two years, the government has been making excuses and refusing to register land and is playing with the lives of farmers,” Harish Rao said.

“What is the status of the Bhu Bharati portal that replaced Dharani? Across Telangana, thousands of applications are pending in the offices of tahsildars, RDOs, and collectors. We demand that the government and the revenue department wake up, immediately resolve all pending land applications, and prevent further farmer suicides,” Harish Rao said.