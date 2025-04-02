Govt Extends Rebate Deadline for LRS Applications Until April 30

Hyderabad: The state government has extended the deadline for availing a rebate on the regularization of unapproved and illegal layouts, as well as the processing and disposal of LRS applications, until April 30.

"Following the issuance of this amendment order, all applicants who pay regularization charges and/or pro-rata open space charges on or before 31.03.2025 shall be entitled to a 25% rebate on the said charges. Applicants have the option to pay pro-rata open space charges at the time of obtaining building permission. However, this 25% rebate will not be applicable if the charges are not paid by 31.03.2025," the order stated.