Govt Decisions Rooted In Welfare Of Poor: Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said that every decision of the state government reflects its commitment to the welfare of the poor.

Hoisting the national flag at the Praja Palana Divas celebrations held at the Police Parade Ground in Nalgonda, he said that the series of welfare measures introduced by the Congress government since assuming office were aimed at improving the living conditions of the poor. The Maha Lakshmi scheme provides free RTC bus travel for women and subsidised gas cylinders at ₹500 for poor families, while the Grihajyothi programme offers 200 units of free power each month.

The Aarogyasri health insurance cover has been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, he said. Farmers have received unprecedented relief through a massive loan waiver, including benefits to 2.33 lakh farmers in Nalgonda district amounting to ₹2,044.83 crore, the highest in the state. Housing for the poor is being expanded under the Indiramma scheme, and a job calendar has been announced to create new employment opportunities, he added.

The minister recalled the historic significance of September 17, the day Telangana was liberated from the Nizam’s rule, and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the state’s formation. Just as countless freedom fighters brought independence to India, several brave souls laid down their lives for the creation of Telangana. Their sacrifices, he said, will forever remain invaluable.

Listing key development works, Komatireddy said the long-pending SLBC tunnel lining project has been revived and will be completed by December 2027, while ₹442 crore has been sanctioned for the AMR–SLBC canal lining to provide irrigation to 94 villages and drinking water to 107 villages. A ₹20-crore Nursing College and a Skill Development Centre are coming up at SLBC, while Mahatma Gandhi University will soon offer new Law and B. Pharmacy courses from the 2026–27 academic year, with two additional academic blocks being built at a cost of ₹60 crore, he added.

On the infrastructure front, he said, work on the ₹596-crore Nalgonda Bypass Road has begun to decongest town traffic and reduce accidents. Plans are also underway for a double-decker flyover between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar to accommodate both road traffic and metro rail. The ambitious Regional Ring Road (RRR), described by the Minister as a “super game-changer” for Telangana’s future, is also progressing. Following recent discussions with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, the Centre has sanctioned ₹868 crore under CRIF for new roads and corridors.

District collector Ila Tripathi, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, MLAs Neenavath Balu Naik and Vemula Veeresham, MLC Shankar Naik, and other public representatives participated in the celebrations.