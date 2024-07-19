Telangana Govt. Constitutes HYDRA for Disaster Response

Hyderabad: The government on Friday constituted the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), an unified agency for disaster management and enforcement in the Telangana core urban region (TCUR).

TCUR comprises the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and all urban and rural local bodies up to Outer Ring Road (ORR).

HYDRA, the brain child of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, comprises an asset protection wing, disaster management wing and logistical support wing.

“The GHMC’s Commissioner of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) A.V. Ranganath will head the HYDRA. He will work under the supervision and guidance of MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore,” said a source in the MA&UD department.

HYDRA will be a dedicated agency for planning, organising, coordinating and implementing the measures for preparedness and prevention of urban disasters.

HYDRA’s responsibilities will include coordination with other state and national agencies for prompt response and rescue operations in any disaster situation or disaster that may arise.

"The ORR has become the natural boundary of the city encompassing various urban and rural local bodies but there is no elementary support system of disaster management in these areas. Following this, HYDRAA was formulated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy,” said an MA&UD official.

HYDRAA’s three wings

Asset Protection Wing

To protect assets of local bodies and government such as parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, nalas, land parcels, roads, carriageways, and footpaths from encroachments.

Removal of lake encroachments in coordination with GHMC, police and other state government departments

Inspection of private premises for building and town planning regulation.

Penal action on the violations in connection with illegal advertisements

Disaster Management Wing

Taking up disaster response and relief work by Disaster Response Force (DRF).

Coordination with national and state agencies for disaster management.

Coordination with technical agencies such as IMD, and NRSA.

Logistics Support Wing

Disaster Response Information System for Telangana core urban region area.